Video shows suspect spraying bear spray at Holt Renfew store in downtown Vancouver

Police in Vancouver are looking for a suspect they say used bear spray during a robbery at a high-end department store earlier this month.

On Monday, police posted a video of the suspect who is said to have deployed the spray inside Pacific Centre's Holt Renfrew on Dec. 3.

The robbery happened around 6 p.m., police said, while the store was busy with holiday shoppers.

According to police, the masked suspect entered the store and released a cloud of bear spray before walking over to a display rack and stealing a $1,800 purse.

The suspect then left the store, walking east on Dunsmuir Street to Seymour Street.

“Dozens of people were impacted by the bear spray, which causes intense skin irritation, temporary blindness, and respiratory concerns,” said Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department in a news release. “The entire store had to be evacuated because it was so hard to breathe.”

Police are now looking for a person that can be seen in the videos wearing a yellow face mask and green hoodie with a black cap that had a white logo on the front.

It is unknown if the suspect is male or female, but officers believe they are in their 20s.

“This was a violent crime that occurred on one of the busiest shopping nights of the year and affected many people,” said Addison. “We’re asking everyone to look hard at this video and call us if you know the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-4022.

This is not the only recent robbery under investigation where bear spray was used at a high-end store in Vancouver.

On Dec. 9, officers were called to the Gucci store on Thurlow street after it was targeted by thieves who allegedly took at least $25,000 worth of goods.

Bear spray was also used in that incident, though police haven't said the two robberies are connected.