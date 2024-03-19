Video shows suspected impaired driver going wrong way on Burlington Skyway
CTVNewsToronto.ca Journalist
Hannah Alberga
The Ontario Provincial Police caught a driver travelling in the wrong direction on the Burlington Skyway earlier this month in an incident captured on video.
The 38-year-old Hamilton driver was stopped on the roadway on March 3 at 2:30 a.m.
The OPP posted a video of the incident on Tuesday, showing dash cam footage of the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction, and stopped by police on the side of the road.
The individual was arrested and charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, open liquor and drug possession.
