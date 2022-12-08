Video shows suspects in window-smashing at downtown Vancouver retailer, police say

CityLux Boutique store manager Kim Nguyen arrived Tuesday morning to the sight of yet another broken glass window, something she and her team have gotten used to.

“It’s quite normal in this area to have theft and vandalism,” said Nguyen.

She says it’s the second window smashed in recent months.

“We’ve spent, already, roughly seven, eight grand on windows alone,” said Nguyen, adding that the store has also seen a major spike in theft in 2022.

Across the street, Macdonald Realty had its windows smashed three months ago.

“You’re not surprised at all (when it happens)," said Thaddeus Ward, a realtor who works in the office.

"It’s happening all over the place.”

Ward says his business appeared to be targeted again on Wednesday.

“We heard a big bang outside,” said Ward. “There’s no one around, but there’s a rock on the floor outside, so it easily could’ve been another attempt.”

The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly smashed the front window at CityLux Tuesday.

The VPD released a video and photos of two women believed to be involved in the early morning incident and is asking anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

The suspects were captured on store surveillance cameras loitering near the entrance of CityLux, near Howe and Nelson streets, just after 4:30 a.m.

"One of the suspects used an object to shatter the glass on the window next to the front door," the VPD said in a news release Thursday.

Both women then fled the area.

Nguyen says she’s hoping for some accountability.

“Just so they could be charged, you know, so that not everyone is going to break a window and disappear,” she said.

Ward believes a greater police presence is essential for change.

“More boots on the street,” said Ward. “I think if there’s a presence of some sort of authority, then people won’t feel it’s as easy to get away throwing stones at windows.”

Defence lawyer Lawrence Myers says the punishment for smashing glass can vary.

“In circumstances if they’re just vandals, then they’re likely to go to jail, but if people are mentally ill or if they have a drug problem or a combination thereof, we look for solutions other than jail,” said Myers. “We try to give people in our society who are vulnerable (the opportunity) to change their unfortunate circumstances.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 604-717-4034.

A post shared by Clothing Boutique (@cityluxboutique)