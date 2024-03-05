Video shows train crashing into motorhome at B.C. railroad crossing
The moment a train crashed into a motorhome that broke down on the tracks in Langley, B.C., Tuesday was captured on video by a local business owner.
Horns can be heard blaring and one person can be seen running away before the locomotive crashes into the vehicle, as the person recording the video says, "Oh my God."
The Langley RCMP said officers were called to the railroad crossing on 201 Street near Golden Ears Way in the morning for a report of a collision.
"Officers arrived and investigation determined the motorhome had broken down on the tracks and was struck by a train," a spokesperson from the Langley RCMP said in an email.
"The driver and occupants of the motorhome were not inside as the train collided with it. Thankfully no one was injured."
CN police were also on scene, but deferred any questions to local authorities.
-
-
This Ontario mother who can't drive has to make her late son's car payments. Here's whyAfter her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
-
Tampon Tuesday celebrated in LondonCTV London's own Reta Ismail and Pure Country's Leanne Whitehouse, hosted the event which had $10,000 worth of tampons and pads donated by Shoppers Drug Mart.
-
Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in home north of TorontoYork Regional Police say the homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a woman in her 60s was found dead at a home in Vaughan overnight.
-
-
Fire damages home in CarpOttawa fire says 911 received multiple calls around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting a house fire on Donald B. Munro Drive, near Carp Road.
-
Just for Laughs turmoil cans plans for Windsor comedy showcaseTuesday would have been the day a roster of stand-ups from the city were announced to take the stage at a local Just For Laughs (JFL) showcase – giving them the chance to take the stage in front of a scout from the iconic Canadian festival.
-
Rainy start to Wednesday, with mild temperatures continuing in OttawaThe mild, spring-like weather will continue in Ottawa for the rest of the week, after two record-breaking warm weather days.
-
Union members at University of Guelph approve strike mandateSome union members at the University of Guelph have voted in favour of a strike mandate as the union calls for better working conditions.