Video shows truck nearly striking man on foggy B.C. bridge

Dash cam video captured the hair-raising moment a truck nearly struck a man standing on a foggy bridge in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

The alarming video was uploaded to YouTube on Friday under the title "Lucky guy escapes death by cement truck in fog," and shows the vehicle crossing the busy Port Mann Bridge during a period of low visibility.

At one point, another vehicle – a pickup truck with a trailer – appears through the fog, stopped in the far-right lane with its hazard lights flashing.

A man on foot then dashes across the centre lane of the bridge as the cement truck swerves, colliding with the stopped vehicle, sending debris onto the roadway.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed the incident happened on the afternoon of Nov. 29, and is being investigated by B.C. Highway Patrol.

Authorities do not believe anyone was injured in the collision.