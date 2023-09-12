Video shows two suspects smashing into Lakeshore business: OPP

Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying two people after a break-in in Lakeshore.

On Sept. 3, just after 3 a.m., police say two individuals broke into a business on Croft Drive.

Video released by police shows the suspects pull up in a small grey car, smash a glass door with a hammer and then enter the building.

If you can identify these individuals, contact Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.