Video shows two suspects sought after west Windsor stabbing

Windsor police are looking for two suspects following a stabbing on the city’s west side.

Officers responded to a call for an assault in the 3500 block of Peter Street on July 25 at 7 a.m.

Police say they found a 19-year-old male who had been beaten and stabbed.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say those involved are believed to be known to each other, and this was a targeted attack.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE

Case #: 23-84181

Two suspects sought following stabbinghttps://t.co/X2N2p1mMvQ@CStoppers with information pic.twitter.com/VkbfxXuwyC

Two unknown suspects have been described as the following:

Suspect #1: Black male, tall, with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a light blue cuff at the ankle, and beige slip-on canvas shoes.

Suspect #2: White male, with a thin build, dark hair, a piercing in his left ear, and tattoo on his left thumb and the back of his right hand. At the time of the incident, he wore a baseball hat, a dark long-sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans, red Nautica shoes with white soles, a watch on his left wrist, and a red bandana covering his face.

Investigators believe a red or burgundy Ford SUV (possibly an Escape or Edge) may have been used during the incident.

If you can identify the suspect or have information about this incident, please call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.