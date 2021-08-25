Video shows vehicle crashing into a stopped SUV at an intersection in Ottawa's east end

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end.

RCMP, Ottawa Police, and paramedics responded to the crash at the intersection of St. Joseph Boulevard and the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Joelah Shelaga posted a video on social media of the crash, which showed a vehicle weaving on the road. The video shows the vehicle driving up on the curb as the driver is turning the corner, then accelerating across the lanes of traffic, hitting the median and crashing into a vehicle stopped at the intersection.

Both Shelaga and the driver scream, 'Oh my God' as the vehicle collides with the stopped SUV.

Shelaga tells CTV News Ottawa she noticed the driver "weaving all over the place" and called 911. She was on the phone with the 911 operator when the driver crashed into the stopped vehicle.

Paramedics said there are two units on the scene. A paramedic spokesperson would only say one person has been transported to hospital.

The Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway was closed at St. Joseph Boulevard, but reopened just after 6 p.m.