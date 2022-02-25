Video shows 'violent swarming' of 44-year-old man in downtown Vancouver park

Police have released disturbing video of a "violent swarming" in a downtown Vancouver park that left a 44-year-old man injured last weekend.

The video shows the victim stumbling on the ground in Emery Barnes Park late Sunday night as two men whale on him, punching and kicking him repeatedly in the face and torso.

The victim is also surrounded by a group of onlookers watching and filming the attack.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin noted that the incident took place in a densely populated area – the park is located at Davie and Richards streets in the city's Yaletown neighbourhood – and asked any potential witnesses to come forward.

Disturbing content warning: Watch the full bystander video here

"This park is surrounded by high-rise towers,” Visintin said in a news release. “There must be people who either saw this swarming, were there when it happened, or recognize the people in the video. We’re asking those people to do the right thing and come forward."

Authorities said the video they released Friday was captured by a bystander, who then flagged down a nearby police officer for help.

The attackers and victim had already left the scene by the time police arrived back at the scene, but officers managed to locate and arrest one suspect on nearby Granville Street. The 19-year-old Richmond resident has since been released from custody as police continue their investigation.

The victim, a 44-year-old Vancouver man, was later found at home after someone called 911 on his behalf, authorities said. He had suffered "significant facial injuries that required hospitalization," according to police.

Investigators are still trying to identify the other suspect, and Visintin said the bystander’s video could be the key to solving the case.

"While this video is troubling to watch, we have had considerable success in identifying suspects in stranger attacks," she said. "We hope that by releasing this video, someone will come forward with information that can help us."

The second assailant is described as a man in his 20s who is about 5'9" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, black running shoes and carrying a black satchel at the time of the attack.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2541.