Video shows window pane spinning from Toronto construction site, broken glass falling to the street

A pane of glass that was seen spinning dozens of stories above ground at a Toronto condo building before it smashed and showered broken glass onto the street below was caught on video by an eagle-eyed resident.

Claire Hulme told CTV News Toronto that she was in her downtown apartment Friday morning when she noticed a glimmering light outside of her window coming from a nearby construction site, located at Front Street West and Draper Avenue, in the city’s Fashion District.

“I immediately started recording because I knew it wasn't going to end well,” Hulme said. “It was pretty obvious that something was going to happen.”

Video shows the glass spinning violently in the wind before smashing into the side of a building and sending thousands of shards of broken glass onto the street below.

Hulme, who can be heard gasping in the video, said the entire incident lasted about two minutes. Ten minutes after that, she said she saw emergency crews on scene blocking off Front Street West and setting up pylons and caution tape.

Remarkably, only one injury was reported following the incident, which police told CTV News Toronto was relatively minor.

“There’s wasn’t even any blood involved,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said. “It didn’t even break skin.”

The Ministry of Labour confirmed Friday evening that an inspector has been assigned to investigate the incident. The Ministry added that the individual who sustained the injury was a construction worker on the Ellis Don site.

Police are advising people to use caution in the area.

