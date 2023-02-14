Video shows wrong-way driver nearly hit several vehicles on Highway 403 in Mississauga

A transport truck’s dashcam captured the moment a wrong-way driver nearly hit a number of other vehicles on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division tweeted out the video on Tuesday, although it isn’t clear exactly when the incident took place.

The video shows a black sedan swerving between lanes into oncoming traffic near the Hurontario Street exit.

The transport truck is shown having to slow down abruptly, almost hitting the pickup truck in front of it, as the black sedan drives past the oncoming vehicles in the right-most lane.

WRONG WAY DRIVER: #MississaugaOPP is investigating a wrong way vehicle on #Hwy403 and Hurontario St after it nearly hit several vehicles. The driver is described as an elderly female w/ dark hair. Anyone w/ information on this vehicle is asked to call (905) 858-8670. #DashCam ^sn pic.twitter.com/9P7loEJFpR

The driver is described as an elderly woman with dark hair.

Mississauga OPP say they are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call (905) 858-8670.