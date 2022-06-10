Video sought after 22-year-old stabbed near Surrey school
Mounties are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found stabbed in Surrey's Fraser Heights neighbourhood Thursday night.
Officers located the victim while responding to reports of a stabbing in the 10200 block of 168 Street shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said the young man was taken to hospital, treated and released.
The street where the victim was found is lined with residential homes and a private Christian school. Surrey RCMP said the victim was not located on school property.
The motive for the stabbing hasn't been confirmed, but authorities said early indications are it was targeted.
Surrey RCMP said two suspects fled the area in a silver, four-door Mercedes.
One suspect is described as a South Asian male with a thin build who was wearing a blue medical facemask, black pants, black runners, and a grey hoodie with black writing. The other is described as a South Asian male with a medium build who was wearing black pants, black runners, and a black hoodie with white stripes on the upper sleeves.
Authorities asked anyone with information on the stabbing, or with dash cam or CCTV video from the area, to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.
