Video sought in disappearance of south Edmonton man 3 weeks ago

Police in Edmonton are asking Twin Brooks residents for video connected to the disappearance of a 64-year-old man nearly three weeks ago.

Hongsang Rho, who is also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11, and may have been seen walking on a trail near Twin Brooks Drive at 7:45 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service asked Twin Brooks residents to check home security and dash camera footage for sightings of Rho the morning he disappeared, between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.

EPS said Rho "has been struggling with his mental health" and has potential signs of early onset dementia.

He's 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 143 pounds and has grey hair down to his neck.

Rho was wearing a long-sleeve burgundy shirt, light grey sweatpants, black sneakers and silver glasses. He was also carrying a small light grey backpack with text on the front, police said.

Family, friends and police have been searching green spaces across Edmonton as Rho is known to walk in green spaces and walking trails east of his house.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.