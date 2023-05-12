Video surfaces of apparent police shooting in Duncan; IIO investigating

Warning: This report contains graphic images some many find disturbing.

British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating an incident in Duncan, B.C., on Friday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which investigates when police are involved in an incident that results in serious injury or death, says it will provide further details on the matter Friday.

CTV News has obtained a video recording of the incident in the parking lot of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment.

The witness video shows a person in a grey hooded sweatshirt exit a dark-coloured SUV that has crashed head-on into an RCMP cruiser, apparently forcing the police vehicle down a small embankment.

Two uniformed RCMP officers approach the person who appears to be accessing the rear passenger seat of the SUV.

One officer can be seen drawing a weapon as the person turns toward him. A single gunshot is heard and the person falls backward onto the ground.

Police evidence markers were scattered around the parking lot near the two vehicles and the detachment remained behind police tape before noon.

The municipality of North Cowichan is asking the public to avoid the area around the detachment.

�� May 12 7:45am ��CANADA AVE CLOSED �� between the Trans Canada Highway and Beverley due to a police incident. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Bok1RVPzfX

The incident is unfolding approximately six weeks after a North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP officer shot and seriously injured a man who was driving a piece of heavy construction equipment down residential streets at night.

Police said they received a report of an intoxicated man on a skid-steer around 9:15 p.m. on March 28.

A slow chase ensued and the skid-steer collided with police vehicles before an officer opened fire on the man, who was rushed to hospital.

The IIO is still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.