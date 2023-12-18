Videos show huge contrast in this year's December weather in Metro Vancouver compared to 2022
British Columbians who are enjoying a warmer and drier season than normal are forgiven if they can’t remember the frigid conditions that swept over the province this time last year.
The week before Christmas 2022 saw temperatures plummet and a whole lot of snow—up to 24 centimetres in some spots in a single day.
“Those are conditions that we are so far from today, because we are dealing with warm conditions, and lack a super active atmosphere,” said meteorologist Armel Castellan of Environment and Climate Change Canada.
CTV News archive footage shows a stark contrast between December 18, 2022—when snow buried parks and roads, vehicles were trapped in ditches and children were racing down hills on toboggans — and the green lush fields and mild temperatures of this year.
Much of the contrast has to do with the ocean and atmospheric phenomenon called El Niño.
“That just means that the odds are tilted in the favour of warmer conditions - therefore higher freezing levels, therefore less snow at lower elevations,” said Castellan.
It also means, unlike in 2022, Metro Vancouver likely won’t see a white Christmas this year.
