Videos show skiers, snowboarders enjoying uncleared streets of Vancouver

This week's snowstorm has caused major headaches across B.C.'s Lower Mainland – but some skiers and snowboarders have been making the most of the snow-covered streets and parks.

Multiple videos posted to social media show people using roads and paths within Vancouver and Burnaby for snowboarding.

"Decided to bring my snowboard to work today and it was worth it," wrote one Reddit user who posted a video captured next to a staircase in the area of Deer Lake Park.

Another video shared on Twitter shows a snowboarder heading down a snowy street in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood while carrying a shovel.

Shredders gonna shred. �� #Kitsilano #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/DYNVpNIINr

Multiple people were also spotted navigating uncleared sidewalks in cross-country skis this week.

There are risks to breaking out skis and snowboards inside the city, however – and they go beyond the possibility of coming into contact with cars or trees.

I’ve never seen this before - a man skiing along Beach Avenue under the Burrard Bridge #BCStorm @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/2eaTGSQSHd

Vancouver's bylaws prohibit "riding, coasting and sliding" on streets or in other public places, except those that officials have closed off specifically for those activities.

Staff confirmed there have been no such street closures this month.

"We discourage snowboarding, sledding, and skiing on side streets due to the risk of sliding onto a street with motor vehicles, who may not see or expect the person sliding on the street," the city said in an email statement.

Under the bylaw, people who are caught skiing or snowboarding can be arrested if they refuse to stop or provide their "correct name, address, and date of birth.”

Burnaby's parks bylaw does not specifically reference winter activities. CTV News has reached out to the city for more information on the legality of snowboarding within Burnaby.