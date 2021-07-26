Vie's Pantry feeding Sudbury's 'less fortunate'

Violet Blount has a new purpose these days when it comes to members of the community in downtown Sudbury.

She, her husband and family have formed 'Vie's Pantry' and have been providing warm meals to the city's less fortunate every Sunday.

"I was walking downtown one day, there were some others down giving out food and I figured I needed to help too," said Blount, whose now affectionately known to many as 'Auntie Vie.'

Blount talked it through with her husband David. They came out with a few donations and it's now grown to what it is today.

The generosity has become so well known of 'Vie's Pantry' that every Sunday they now have a line-up before they begin to serve.

"There's children that come here, families come here, elders come here and it's all ... we sit and talk with them too, they feel all welcome," she said.

The motivation here is personal to the family. 'Auntie Vie' says there are a lot of hungry people deserving of a good, warm meal. Her husband David knows all too well what it’s like after a personal struggle with alcoholism.

"I've been here, I've done it, I wish people were there for me when I was there so it's more-or-less to let them know that people still care and love them," David said.

The food is not only appreciated it but it's certainly very popular with those who came out to eat with 'Auntie Vie's' team.

"There needs to be more, more people like this but it's a start and it's a move in the right direction," said Kiely.

"This is part of our community and seeing people just give of their own free will and their own heart is awesome, it's very touching and inspiring," Cory told CTVNews.

As far as 'Auntie Vie' herself, she says she'll keep going as long as she's needed.

"As long as I can keep going, as long as there are people out there who need a good home-cooked meal than I'm fine," she said.