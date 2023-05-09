View Royal apartment fire sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation injuries Monday night after a fire engulfed an apartment suite in View Royal.
Firefighters responded to the 300-block of Island Highway around 11:30 p.m.
"Initial reports were that several occupants were trapped in the building," View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst said Tuesday morning.
On arrival, crews found that all residents had made it safely out of the building.
"Everyone escaped the fire so crews did a quick attack on the basement unit, knocked the fire down quickly and then went and searched the other three units."
Firefighters spent approximately half an hour performing CPR on a cat that was inside the building during the blaze. However, the pet did not survive, Hurst said.
Fire investigators remain on scene Tuesday to determine what caused the fire.
"It doesn't look intentional," Hurst said. "Probably an accidental fire."
Four people have been displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from emergency support services.
In all, 27 firefighters from View Royal, Colwood and Langford attended to the blaze.
The response was wrapped up around 2 a.m.
