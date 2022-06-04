Vigil for Afzaal family to be held in Kitchener on first anniversary of London, Ont. attack
A vigil for the Afzaal family, four of who were killed when they were hit by a vehicle in London, Ont., will be held in Kitchener on the first anniversary of the attack.
The Coalition of Muslim Women KW will be holding the event Monday morning at the Family Centre.
On an event page, the group says they will not only commemorate the victims, but also present a report on hate in Waterloo region.
The event is free, but donations to help the coalition support victims of hate and Islamophobia will be accepted.
On June 6 of last year, Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their daughter Yumnah Afzaal, and Salman Afzaal’s mother Talat Afzaal, were killed when they were run down by a pickup truck.
Twenty-two-year-old Nathaniel Veltman of London has been charged in connection with the incident, with police saying the attack was hate motivated.
The family’s nine-year-old son Fayez survived the attack and was treated in hospital.
In February, Veltman’s case was moved without a preliminary hearing to Superior Court.
