Vigil for Tia Blood to be held Friday

The family and friends of a 34-year-old Lethbridge woman who was found dead on Oct. 24 held a memorial vigil on Friday.

Tia Blood's body was located in a rural area near Coalhurst, approximately a week after she was reported missing by her family.

Blood's loved ones have now organized a candlelight vigil, which will take place at 4 p.m. at Range Road 225 and Township Road 92 – where her body was found.

Family members say they are "devastated" by Blood's death and haven't stopped their fight for justice since day one of her disappearance.

"Tia was silly, non-judgmental, genuine, generous, loyal, dedicated and protective. She lived for her boys. She loved all children and was great with all of her relatives' children. She was a good student, and she put people before herself. A gentle woman, she liked her sweets and liked to bake. Tia took care of her health and was prayerful," the family wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we thank our family, friends, volunteers, allies and our community of Kainai for the outpouring of prayers, love, donations and support."

Tia's friend Melissa Many Fingers attended Friday's vigil.

“Tia was such an amazing lady. She was so generous, she was so giving, and she was an important part in our family.”

“We’re truly grateful for the outpouring of support, the amount of people with empathy for what we’ve been going through, we appreciate it.”

“As a family, we could be going through something, something difficult and hard and Tia, when she walked into the room, she would change that mood for us, she would enlighten it up either by telling jokes or giving hugs, she was so compassionate.”

Hunter Alexander Frank, 20, of Lethbridge, was arrested in connection with Blood's death.

He is charged with indignity to human remains and two counts of theft under $5,000.

His next court appearance is set for Nov. 4.