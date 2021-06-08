Vigil for victims of London, Ont. vehicle attack to be held at Ottawa Human Rights Monument

A vigil to mourn the deaths of four Muslim family members who were killed by a driver in London, Ont., in what police have called an intentional, hate-motivated incident, will be held at Ottawa's Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street Tuesday evening.

The Canadian Council of Muslim Women Ottawa and other members of the Ottawa-Gatineau Muslim community are organizing the vigil.

It begins at 7 p.m. at the Human Rights Monument at Elgin and Lisgar. It will consist of "remarks, reflections and calls to action to governments and all Canadians to rise up and fight the pandemic of hate across the country," organizers say.

Those who are attending are asked to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

A driver in a pickup truck struck the family Sunday evening in London while they were out for a walk, and all but one of them were killed. A statement released to the media by a family spokesperson names the deceased as Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha, their daughter Yumna and Salman's mother. Nine-year-old Fayez Afzaal survived the attack and "is on the road to recovery from serious injuries," the statement reads.

The victims are being remembered as pillars of the London community, who attended mosque regularly, volunteered, and were kind and helpful to everyone.

Speaking in the House of Commons Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred to the incident as a "terrorist attack." Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be attending a vigil in London Tuesday evening.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. During a news conference Monday afternoon, London police confirmed that there was evidence that the incident was hate-motivated and the family was targeted because they were Muslim.

Police also said Monday that they were not aware of any connections between Veltman and the Afzaal family, nor were they aware of any link between the suspect and organized hate groups.

A vigil will be held this evening by the #Ottawa chapter of @CCMWCanada at 7pm at the Human rights monument on Elgin. https://t.co/HFzhHZt5e5 - please share widely pic.twitter.com/9tDSbN0geE