Vigil for woman killed in Saskatoon nightclub planned in Ottawa

A vigil is being organized in Ottawa for a woman who was killed in a Saskatoon nightclub.

Hodan Hashi, 23, was pronounced dead at Lit Nightclub on Nov. 5.

According to a social media post shared by the victim’s family, a vigil is scheduled for Saturday.

The post says Hashi’s parents immigrated from Somalia in 1989 and Hashi helped Somali newcomers with English.

She was a “kind-hearted, social person with a beautiful smile and many friends,” the post reads.

It says Hashi was born in Ottawa and was enrolled in Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Early Childhood Education program. She dreamed of helping kids with disabilities reach their potential.

“Hodan’s dreams were tragically taken away on Nov. 5, 2022 at the hands of injustice and we will not rest until justice is served,” the post reads.

Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, has been charged with manslaughter. She is currently out on bail.

A GoFundMe page, raising money to bring Hashi’s body from Saskatoon to Ottawa, has exceeded its $42,000 goal.

The social media post announcing the vigil also urges people to continue to donate to the crowdfunding campaign.

“The Hashi family plans on doing a lot in her name because it’s the basis of Islam, when someone passes, to give to charity in their name because they’re unable to do it anymore,” the post says.

Theriault-Fisher’s next court date is Dec. 15.