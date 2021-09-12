Vigil held for 9-year-old Saskatoon girl killed after being struck by vehicle

Healing songs and drums echoed through the streets of Saskatoon’s Mayfair neighbourhood during a candlelight vigil for a nine-year-old girl who was killed while riding her scooter after being struck by a vehicle.

Baeleigh Emily Maurice died Thursday morning after the scooter she was riding collided with a truck, according to Saskatoon police. The crash happened in the 600 block of 33rd Street West.

Maurice’s father, stricken with grief, thanked everyone for attending, bringing flowers and stuffed animals creating a sidewalk memorial for his daughter.

“She’s so smart she’s so vibrant. Everything you would have wanted in life. It’s sad that she had to be taken so tragically, it hurts, it’s painful,” Todd Maurice said at the vigil. “I feel everybody’s heart pouring into this, she was so innocent, I’m lost for words.”

Neighbour Bobbi Crowe said she’s lived in the area for 10 years and constantly notices vehicles speeding past. She said she would like to see more pedestrian crosswalks with flashing lights.

“Something like that with a little more visibility,” Crowe told CTV News.

Crowe said the news about Baeleigh struck a chord and she hopes it leads to changes on how traffic and speed is controlled in the area.

“I think it’s going to send a message and it better, because we have to do something about this street, get people to slow down,” she said.

