Vigil held for B.C. women killed by suspected domestic violence in 2022

Bearing the rain, advocates held a vigil in downtown Vancouver Tuesday for the women who were killed in alleged domestic violence incidents in B.C. this year.

The group held up signs with the names of women whose male partners or ex-partners have been charged in their deaths.

"It's heartbreaking,” said Hilla Kerner of the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter. “We’re sad and we’re angry, and it's precious lives that should have never been taken.”

Kerner said they’ve tracked 10 deaths believed to be the result of domestic violence in 2022.

Just this month, a Surrey man was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his wife to death inside their home.

Days later, a Coquitlam woman was fatally shot before her ex-partner, who was a suspect, killed himself at a traffic stop in Surrey.

“We have at least 10 women that should have been alive today, should have been able to celebrate Christmas, should have been able to welcome the New Year,” Kerner said.

“And they’re not here because of domestic femicide.”

She said they’re calling for the criminal justice system to make it tougher for men charged with violent acts or threats against women to get bail. Advocates would also like to see stricter release conditions if suspects are released before trial.

In July, 43-year-old Amber Culley and her friend Mimi Kates, 49, were both shot and killed by Culley’s ex-boyfriend, Eric Shestalo, inside a Chilliwack home.

On the day of the shooting, Shestalo was supposed to be in court to face multiple charges of assault and uttering threats to cause bodily harm. Authorities said he later took his own life.

Following the killings, Kerner penned a letter to the B.C. Prosecution service demanding answers as to why Shestalo was released on bail.

In a response, which is posted on the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter website, the BCPS said in part, BC Prosecution Service's reply to Vancouver Rape Relief open letter regrading Chilliwack femicide - Vancouver Rape Relief & Women's Shelter (rapereliefshelter.bc.ca)

“For most offences, an accused person can be detained in custody pending trial only if the Crown can satisfy the Court that detention is necessary to secure the accused’s attendance in court, ensure the protection or safety of the public, or maintain confidence in the administration of justice, pursuant to s. 515(10) of the Criminal Code.”

It went on to say all bail provisions under the Criminal Code “are the responsibility of the federal Department of Justice and may only be amended by the federal government.”

“If those men cannot be supervised and monitored, then they need to be held in custody until their trial,” said Kerner.

"They cannot be allowed to go free and kill the women who dare to leave them,”

Kerner said they believe there were more women killed by their male partners this year, but that a lack of police transparency has made it hard to track.

They’re calling on the province’s chief coroner to release a report every time a women is killed by a current or former male partner.

"We want people to know their names – they were mothers, they were sisters, they were friends, they were women in the community, and we don't want them to be forgotten,” Kerner said.

CTV News reached out to the BC Coroners service for comment, but has yet to receive a response.