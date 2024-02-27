Vigil held for Kitchener man fatally shot by police

Family and friends gathered to o remember 31-year-old Nicholas Naymard, who was fatally shot by police earlier this month.

Those who attended the vigil on Tuesday evening lit candles and called him a kind soul. Many described Naymard as a man of god who loved his community.

“I think he would just want us to be happy and smile and live so I’m just trying to do that and live on through his name.” said Trayvone Pingue, a friend of Naymard.

The shooting happened on Brybeck Crescent near Karn Street in Kitchener. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), police responded to a home in the area around 9 p.m. for a disturbance call.

Family told CTV News, Naymard was having a mental health crisis when police fired their guns. His brother said he had schizophrenia and was not taking his medication at the time and also had a machete.

Waterloo regional police called the incident a tragedy but would not be able to speak to the case specifically as the SIU has taken over. The SIU’s investigation is expected to take several months.

The shooting bears similarities to another incident that took place on the same street nine years ago.

In April 2015, Beau Baker, 20, was fatally shot by a Waterloo regional police officer outside his Brybeck Crescent apartment.