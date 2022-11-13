Vigil held for man killed in Falconridge shooting, suspect in custody

Family and friends of a 41-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday morning gathered a day later for a vigil in the area where he died.

Nathan Robert Jason Ward was identified by family members as the victim.

He was a father of four and is described as friendly and harmless.

“It’s very devastating on our family. Nathan persevered through many hard battles in his life, and it’s very, very tragic he was taken from us the way he was,” his niece Alisa told CTV News.

Police responded to the shooting in the 0 to 100 block of Falconridge Place N.E. around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

They found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) believes the suspect in the fatal shooting was involved in another shooting on Remembrance Day in Castleridge that left a man in critical condition.

Taylor Roan, 25, of Calgary, has been arrested in connection to Friday’s shooting, police said on Sunday.

“Investigation into both incidents remains active. We ask the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or persons in the areas of Castleridge and Falconridge to police,” CPS said in a release.

Ward’s friends and family are calling for justice.

“You ruined a whole family. Like, what’s wrong with you? My homie was never violent to nobody. He always loved his family and his kids,” said Michael Dove, Ward’s friend.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.