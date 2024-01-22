Vigil held for Orillia girl, 6, struck and killed while standing with father and sister

Family and friends in Orillia are remembering the "bright light" of six-year-old Avalon Jamieson, whose life was cut far too short Saturday evening in a tragic crash.

Avalon, a student at Lions Oval Public School, was struck after a two-vehicle crash on West Street and Colborne Street just before 5 p.m.

She was hit while standing alongside her father and younger sister as they waited to cross the intersection.

All three were taken to hospital, but sadly, the young girl lost her life just hours before what would have been her sixth birthday.

On Monday, family, friends and community members held a candlelight vigil outside Orillia's City Hall.

"Quite frankly, I cried. This is a sad day for Orillia. Our hearts and prayers go to Sasha and Michael and the family and for the soul of Avalon. This is just difficult stuff," said Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac.

Stories were shared at the vigil of a bright and bubbly young girl who was adamant that she wanted an "inside rainbow cake" for her birthday, along with a special dress for the big occasion.

Nicknamed as her father's "butterfly," Avalon loved both her parents and sister dearly.

"My daughter will never see her sixth birthday or grow up and experience life or anything," wrote Michael Jamieson on social media, the night after he lost his daughter. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with, and I don't know if I will ever forgive myself."

Jessi Miller, a mother from Warminster, said despite never having met Avalon or her family, she was compelled to help them after learning about the tragedy.

"I can't even wrap my head around what this family can be going through," Miller told CTV News on Monday. "I want to help out any way I can, and as a mom, it's absolutely tragic."

Miller operates a home baking business called 'My Best Friends Cupcakes,' and through her sales this week, will be donating 100 per cent of all proceeds to help with funeral costs.

A memorial filled with stuffed animals, birthday cards, flowers and letters of commemoration has been set up at the intersection where Avalon was killed.

Police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing and are asking anyone driving by at the time of the crash or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

"A two-vehicle collision occurred. One vehicle that was involved in the collision careened and struck three pedestrians who were waiting to cross the road," said OPP Const. Brett Boniface. "All three parties were transported to hospital with injuries."

At the time of this article, over $31,000 had been raised through a GoFundMe campaign set up to support the family and cover funeral costs.

For those who wish to donate via the purchase of Miller's cupcakes, they are being sold at December Sun and Northern Roots Hair Studio, both in Orillia.