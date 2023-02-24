Vigil held in support of Ukraine at Alberta Legislature
Dozens of people gathered at the Alberta Legislature Friday to mark 365 days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Attendees, many of them University of Alberta students, held Ukrainian flags and brought candles to create an outline of the country's borders.
The U of A students walked from campus, across the High Level Bridge, and to the legislature grounds.
Kasya Jaddock, the school's Ukrainian society president, told CTV News their goal is to continue to raise awareness and support Ukraine.
"It's really important to keep in mind that this is somewhere that needs support," she said.
"This is super relevant and we just can't put it on the back burner and forget about it. This war has been happening for 365 days and it's not stopping."
On Friday, the provincial government announced it plans to spend an additional $7 million on language and settlement services, such as those that have helped 22,000 Ukrainians settle in Alberta.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman
