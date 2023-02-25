Vigil marks one year of suffering, resilience of Ukrainian people

Their voices raised together as one, mournful yet hopeful, while thinking of loved ones lost, and those still under the threat of war.

On Friday night, people gathered at city hall in London, Ont. to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“All of my family is basically back in Ukraine, in Kyiv. It’s tough to explain in words but basically it means a lot,” said Alexei Kocheriev.

The fourth-year Western University student was here before the war began, but he told CTV News London about the surreal experience of talking to his mother on the phone as bombs began to fall in the Ukrainian capital.

“We had a call, and I told her it looks like the war has started, and she said, ‘No I don’t think so, it seems like that’ and then while we were having the call we could hear the explosions in the background,” he said.

Luba Zamorska arrived in London seven months ago with her son. She was forced to leave her home in Ukraine, but thankful for the welcome and support she found when she arrived.

“We never knew we could have so much from Canada and Canadian people. Thank you very much everyone who helped us come here, and be here through this hard way,” she said.

While thankful, there was much prayer and reflection during the hour-long vigil outside of London City Hall of what this war has cost the Ukrainian people.

“We grieve for the innocent people of Ukraine. For those killed, for those mutilated, for those terrorized, for those who have been displaced,” organizer Ola Nowosad said.

The images of these rallies and displays of support do reach back to Ukraine, and according to Kocheriev, it makes a difference to his family.

“When they see people supporting Ukraine, it makes them feel way better. That’s what it means for them. For me, I feel like being proud honestly,” he said.

An end to the war does not seem to be anytime soon, but those gathered will continue to pray and hope to be able to return, or unite with family one day.