Vigil set for Saskatoon girl who died in scooter crash

A vigil has been set for Friday night for nine-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice.

She died Thursday after the scooter she was riding collided with a truck, according to police.

The vigil will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the site of the crash - 704 33rd St. W.

“I want everyone to attend who wants to attend,” her mother Rochelle Dubois told CTV News.

According to Dubois, police will be blocking off the area for the vigil.

In addition to candles, Dubois has asked people to also bring Baby Yodas, a toy her daughter loved.

