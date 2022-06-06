Vigil to honour the Afzaal family cut short due to rain

A vigil which was to commemorate the Afzaal family was cut short Monday due to a thunderstorm and heavy rains that rolled into north London.

The theme of the vigil was: We remember. We reclaim. We heal. It was organzied by the Youth Coalition Combatting Islamophobia.

Before the rain, several people spoke about their desire to reclaim the corner at the Memorial Plaza at Hyde Park and South Carriage.

Speakers wanted the community to remember the family and not the hateful act itself.

A mural was unveiled prior to the storm, designed by several of Yumnah's friends which included purple her favorite colour, and stars, suns, and crescent moons, representing Islam. The design also included hexagons, a reflection of a future art project.