Vigils, marches and prayer services: Albertans to mark one-year of Ukraine's resistance against Russia

Several rallies and prayer services are being organized across Alberta in recognition of a full year since Russia's mobilization against Ukraine.

Friday, Feb. 24 will mark 365 days of fighting after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Fighting originally began on Feb. 20, 2014, when Russian troops moved into Ukraine's eastern region and annexed Crimea. The conflict continued for nine years in what is now known as the Donbas War.

In February last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" and invaded Ukraine, despite widespread international condemnation.

Several rallies or vigils are being planned across Alberta to give people the opportunity to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. Here is what you need to know.

WALK TO ALBERTA LEGISLATURE

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) is organizing a walk to the Alberta Legislature, where an evening candlelight vigil will be held.

Speeches and a short program will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the University of Alberta's Old Arts/Convocation Hall building. Participants will then march to the Legislature across the High Level Bridge to join a larger rally and program.

According to organizers, candles will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own flags, posters or symbols.

'UNBREAKABLE UKRAINE' RALLY

At 6 p.m., the UCC-APC will host a program and visual demonstration to commemorate the victims of the war in Ukraine.

A map of that country will be laid out on the ground, with participants given the opportunity to place small candles around.

"We will hold a moment of silence to commemorate all fallen Ukrainians whose future and lives were cruelly taken away," the UCC-APC said in a media release.

At the event, there will be opportunities to donate to charities supporting Ukrainian newcomers and the fight in that country. The UCC-APC will also be selling unbreakable Ukraine stickers, baseball caps, toques and prayer candles, with proceeds supporting the organization.

CALGARY VIGIL

A solemn vigil will be held in downtown Calgary from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Plaza.

"As we acknowledge 365 Days of Resistance, we invite all Calgarians to a candle-lit vigil," the UCC-APC said. "Let us stand shoulder to shoulder and stand with Ukraine."

Participants are asked to bring their own candles.

RED DEER SOLIDARITY MARCH AND VIGIL

A solemn prayer service will be hosted at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Red Deer on Friday at 6 p.m.

Due to cold weather, a previously planned march will not be happening, organizers said. Instead, people are encouraged to display their Ukrainian flags and place candles at the Red Deer City Hall Park at 7 p.m.

FORT SASKATCHEWAN VIGIL

Hosting Ukrainians in Fort Saskatchewan will host a vigil at the Pioneer House.

At 6:30 p.m., a brief program is scheduled to begin.

GRANDE PRAIRIE PRAYER SERVICE

A prayer service will be held at the Grande Prairie Dormition of the Most Holy Mother of God Parish on Sunday.

Following the church's divine liturgy at 10 a.m., the prayer service will be held inside the parish.

VEGREVILLE SOLEMN VIGIL

An opportunity to reflect on and recognize the one-year anniversary of Ukrainian resistance will be held in front of Vegreville's Pysanka monument Friday night.

At 6 p.m., a program will begin no matter the weather, organizers said.

Attendees are asked to bring their own candles, Ukrainian flags and battery-powered flashlights.