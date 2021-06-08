Vigils, memorials planned in Waterloo Region to honour London, Ont. family killed in anti-Muslim attack

Muslim communities across southwestern Ontario are expressing shock and grief after an Islamophobic attack in London, Ont. that killed four people.

Many groups are creating safe spaces and planning vigils to help the community collectively grieve.

The Muslim Society of Guelph is organizing a physically distanced vigil on Thursday night.

"We plan to head out on a symbolic walk, just as this family was walking," said Sara Sayyed with the Muslim Society of Guelph. "Head down some of our main streets, where people can see us, people can join us and understand that it was a family simply going for a walk."

Four people, all from the same family, were killed Sunday night after a 20-year-old man struck them with his truck, police say. A nine-year-old boy remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A special memorial garden is being created at the back of the mosque in Guelph in memory of the London family and other victims of Islamophobia.

Sayyed is asking communities to bring a plant to be added to the garden in lieu of flowers or candles.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener Waterloo planned a virtual vigil on Tuesday night.

"Crimes like this are crimes against the whole community, they're not just crimes against the victimized community," said Fauzia Mazhar, executive director of the coalition.

Imam Fatir Ahmad at the Cambridge Mosque says many community members planned to attend the in-person vigil in London to express their condolences.

"We live by the motto of love for all, hatred for none," he said. "For every Muslim that is in this country, I think they have a responsibility to really showcase the peaceful message of Islam."