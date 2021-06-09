Vigils planned in Windsor and Chatham-Kent for Muslim family killed in vehicle attack

Vigils are planned in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Wednesday for the victims in a vehicle attack where police say a Muslim family was intentionally struck, killing four members and injuring a young boy.

The Windsor Mosque parking lot at 1320 Northwood Street will host a vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles. If they are walking, they are being asked to maintain social distancing rules.

In Chatham-Kent, flags at all municipal locations in will be lowered to commemorate the lives of four members of London’s Muslim community killed on Sunday.

“We stand in solidarity with the Muslim community,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff. “Hatred and violence have no place in our country. No one should be alienated and live in fear because of the colour of their skin, their manner of dress or their religion.”

Canniff has been invited to speak at a vigil being held Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the Tecumseh Park band shell.

The socially-distanced event is being sponsored by the Chatham-Kent Muslim Association and is open to all members of the community.

Four members of the Afzaal family including a grandmother, mother, father and teenage girl, died as a result of the attack. A fifth victim, a nine-year-old boy survived, but is in hospital recovering from serious injuries.

London police say the 20-year-old male driver of the pickup mounted the curb and struck the family intentionally.

The suspect was arrested steps from the London Muslim Mosque.

The Windsor Islamic Council is calling on authorities, politicians, and society to stand firmly against all forms of hate and discrimination.

With files from CTVNewsLondon.ca.

If you need mental health help in the wake of the London, Ont. vehicle attack, support and resources are available here.