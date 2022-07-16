VIIMCU investigating overnight homicide in Duncan

Major crime detectives have been called to investigate a fatal stabbing that happened in Duncan early Saturday morning.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a report of an injured man on the street in the city's downtown around 3 a.m., according to a news release from the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Officers located the man at the intersection of Kenneth and Jubilee streets, police said. He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as a 33-year-old man from Duncan, according to police, who said efforts to notify his next of kin are underway.

Investigators blocked off a two-block radius around the intersection where the man was found so they could gather evidence. The scene has since been released, police said.

“It appears the victim moved through the downtown area before being located," said BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts, in the release.

"We are asking anyone that may have heard or seen what happened or has any information about the incident to please call police."

Mounties said they do not have any information indicating an ongoing threat to the general public.