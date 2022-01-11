Vince Fontaine, founder of Juno-award-winning band Eagle & Hawk, has died

Well-known Indigenous musician Vince Fontaine from Winnipeg has died.

On Tuesday evening, NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine said in a social media post that Vince Fontaine had died suddenly.

"On behalf of our Fontaine family, it is with terrible sadness and shock that I announce the sudden passing of my dear Uncle Vince Fontaine today: Tuesday, January 11, 2022," the post reads.

"Vince's love of music was only outshone by his measureless devotion to his family, friends and community."

On behalf of our Fontaine family, it is with terrible sadness and shock that I announce the sudden passing of my dear Uncle Vince Fontaine today: Tuesday, January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/w6xJFtDn4c

Vince Fontaine was a founding member and leader of the Juno-award winning Canadian roots-rock band Eagle & Hawk based in Winnipeg, and folk pop band Indian City.

Nahanni Fontaine said Vince was a proud member of the Sagkeeng First Nation, and was a father and husband.

"We, who remain stunned and devastated by this great and unexpected loss," Nahanni said in the post.

Vince is also being remembered as an integral member of his community.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the Bear ClanInc. said he helped with their hamper program by delivering hampers every Wednesday to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents throughout the pandemic.

“Rest easy Vince you will be missed,” reads another social media post from the organization.

No details were provided as to the cause of Fontaine's death.