Vincent D’Onofrio coming to Calgary for first Canadian comic expo appearance

Actor and filmmaker Vincent D’Onofrio, known for his roles in Daredevil and Law and Order: Criminal Intent, will attend the 2023 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

The appearance will mark the American's first time at a 'Canadian Con' event.

D’Onofrio, 63, will meet with fans at autograph signings and photo ops. Fans will also be able to hear from him during his live on-stage Q&A.

Calgary Expo 2023 runs at Stampede Park from April 27 to 30, and this year marks the event's 16th anniversary.

Advance tickets are already on sale at CalgaryExpo.com.

Director Sam Raimi was previously announced as a guest.

Fans of D’Onofrio will also be able to see him in upcoming TV series, Daredevil: Born Again, which is said to be in the pre-production phase now.