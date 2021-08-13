Vincent Van Whoa! What’s on in Calgary Aug. 13-15

Whether you prefer martinis with mini-golf, shopping under the stars, awesome mural art or a night of being immersed in a Van Gogh painting, there's something for you going on this weekend in Calgary.

With weather expected to be sweaty hot, there are plenty of opportunities to get outside your sweltering homes and enjoy the waning days of summer.

Here are a few highlights.

The Inglewood Night Market will be open Aug. 13 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The market is located near The Nash and Cold Garden. It is an outdoor market that features an assortment of vendors.

The Mural Jam in Bowness will be going on from Aug. 13-17. Seven murals will be painted on buildings and sidewalks on Bowness’ Main Street. There will be DJ’s, a pop-up art market and businesses having Customer Appreciation events.

The Farmers and Makers Market will be open this Saturday at CSpace. The market will be open every Saturday until Oct. 9. The market is outdoors and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Perseids meteor shower will continue tonight. Last night was the maximum, or when the most amount of meteors are visible. People will still be able to see meteors tonight if they are in a good location to watch.

Grey Goose is putting on a mini golf event at Fort Calgary. This is an adults-only event that features nine holes of mini golf - and cocktails! Grey Goose says their mini-golf course is inspired by French heritage. Grey Goose will be set up at Fort Calgary from Aug 13-22.

Beyond Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience is in Calgary until Sept. 6 at the BMO Centre. Tickets for this weekend are very limited. Beyond Van Gogh uses projection technology throughout their exhibit on the life and work of Van Gogh.

Movies. They're cool, dark, affordable and have snacks. Some sneaky good summer flicks worth checking out: The Green Knight, Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain, Stillwater, The Courier, The Suicide Squad and new this weekend, Free Guy and the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect. Who said summer is nothing but a bunch of super hero movies?

(Dev Patel in The Green Knight)

