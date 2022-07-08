Vintage Boat Show returns to cottage country this weekend

The preparations are in place for the return of a decades-long boat show in the heart of cottage country.

After being docked for the last two years due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 41st annual Vintage Boat Show is returning to Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst. Over 100 vessels will be on display, with some dating back more than a century.

"Some of our boats were built here in the Muskokas, particularly here in Gravenhurst, and some come from all over North America and a few from around the world," says Mike Gridley, the chairman of the show.

Many of the boats are classics, made of a mahogany finish, while there will be traditional fibreglass boats on display as well.

"Of course it's all about the boats," says Gridely. "So great activity on the water with the boats, all the art and beauty, but a real special treat this year at lunchtime is Extreme WaterSki is going to have a halfhour water ski show that's going to showcase J-craft Ski Boats, both new and the vintage collectible ones."

After being cancelled due to COVID-19 the last few years, with the group having to pivot to limited virtual offerings, organizers expect a heavy turnout for this year's event. Gridley says it's open to everyone, even those who may not have a nautical licence.

"They are almost like art forms; the wonderful wooden boats, the quality of the construction, the history that comes from the area," says Gridley. "[You can] learn about their stories, talk to the owners and all of that and maybe you'll get hooked in the activity itself."

The event goes back to the early 1980s, where it was originally held along Toronto's waterfront. It moved north a few years later and has been held in Gravenhurst for nearly 30 years.

In addition to the nautical offerings, there will also be a flea market and many local artisans and vendors on hand, providing an opportunity to support many different local ventures.