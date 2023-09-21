Vintage gumball machine stolen in Guelph break-in

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Guelph business and stole a vintage gumball machine full of expired candy.

Guelph police say officers were called to the business on Woolwich Street near Woodlawn Road on Tuesday morning after staff arrived to find a glass door smashed.

Police say the only thing taken was a vintage gumball machine, loaded with jellybeans and gumballs that had not been replenished in four years.

The suspect was male and wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans and black shoes which appeared to have a yellow stripe up the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.