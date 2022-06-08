Vintage planes flying above Waterloo Region this week

Residents will see more vintage planes flying around Waterloo Region and surrounding communities this week.

Starting Wednesday, the Canadian Formation Clinic is taking place at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Pilots from across Ontario will be training and recertifying for FAST, or Formation and Safety Team, a program used worldwide to standardize practices.

The clinic will include a variety of vintage planes, including North American Harvard aircraft, jets currently used by the Waterloo Warbirds, and other historic planes.

Flights will take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. until Saturday.

They're expected to fly around Waterloo Region, the north end of Guelph, and communities between Stratford and Woodstock.

Organizers are asking spectators not the visit the airport, but instead, watch from home.

The Waterloo Warbirds are hosting the event, in collaboration with the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association.

