Vintage Videos: Highlights from the CKCO archive

Broadcasting from Kitchener, Ont. since 1954, CTV Kitchener’s cameras (formerly known as CKCO-TV) have been at some of southwestern Ontario’s biggest moments.

In this week’s inaugural edition of Vintage Videos, we travel back to the 1989 International Plowing Match and Farming Show in Essex County where David Imrie is hosting a special broadcast. You can watch in the player above.