Vintage vinyl records find new life at Saskatoon record sale

In the age of Apple Music and Spotify, where digital music reigns supreme, there's a thriving community of enthusiasts in Saskatoon who are bucking the trend. They're turning to vintage vinyl records, sparking a resurgence in collecting these timeless musical treasures.

"The sound of vinyl is different than any other sound. Of course, we're in the digital age now where everything is cut and dry. It's cut off very precisely. Vinyl is a free-flowing medium, and so the sound is a lot warmer, a lot softer, and a lot fuller," Neil Bergen with CFCR, a community radio station, noted.

This resurgence of vinyl records was evident at a recent record sale event where vendors offered not only records but also cassettes, comics, and other nostalgic items.

Many of these items came from collections that had accumulated over decades, adding a sense of history and authenticity to the event.

"The collection is almost autobiographical in a way. I've moved around a lot over the years. I grew up in Alberta, I moved to New York, I lived in Toronto, I moved back here, and a lot of these records have come with me through all those moves," said Colin Scheyen, a collector and vendor.

Each record at the sale had a story to tell, a memory from its previous owner's life.

"I wanted to find this record; it was impossible to find. There's a phone number on it where you can call and leave a message for Christopher Glover. I love that idea about this record. And then I bought it when it came out last year, and I realized I didn't even like it," Scheyen said.

Beyond celebrating the love of music, the event was a fundraiser for community radio station CFCR, a not-for-profit organization running community programming. The record sale marked the culmination of a two-week-long fundraising event.

"This is probably around the 8th annual, I believe. Of course, with COVID, there were a few years where we didn't do it, but yeah, we've been doing it for quite a while," explained Bergen.

In a heartwarming display of support, CFCR was able to raise over $60,000 during the event, with hopes of reaching their $75,000 fundraising goal.

This event not only celebrated the nostalgia of vinyl records but also demonstrated the power of community and music in bringing people together for a good cause.

As vintage vinyl lovers continue to spin their stories and melodies, they want the record to show that there is an enduring appeal of analog music in the digital age.