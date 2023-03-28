Violence at Lions Park LRT station sends two women to hospital

Two women were taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after a violent incident at a northwest CTrain station.

Police were called to Lions Park Station on 14 Avenue N.W. around 8 p.m. for reports of a large group of people fighting.

Police say at least five people were involved in the incident, all of whom were women.

Police say one woman, approximately 30 to 40 years old, was stabbed with a sharp object and had head and abdomen injuries.

EMS took that victim to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition.

Another woman, also about 30 to 40 years old, was taken to Peter Lougheed Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a third woman was also hurt, but their injuries were minor.

On Wednesday, police confirmed charges are pending against one person.

Red Line LRT trains were not stopping on the outbound platform at Lions Park Station after the incident.

Instead, shuttle buses were provided.

The station fully reopened just before noon on Wednesday.

- With files from Austin Lee