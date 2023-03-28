Violence at Lions Park LRT station sends two women to hospital
Two women were taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after a violent incident at a northwest CTrain station.
Police were called to Lions Park Station on 14 Avenue N.W. around 8 p.m. for reports of a large group of people fighting.
Police say at least five people were involved in the incident, all of whom were women.
Police say one woman, approximately 30 to 40 years old, was stabbed with a sharp object and had head and abdomen injuries.
EMS took that victim to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition.
Another woman, also about 30 to 40 years old, was taken to Peter Lougheed Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a third woman was also hurt, but their injuries were minor.
On Wednesday, police confirmed charges are pending against one person.
Red Line LRT trains were not stopping on the outbound platform at Lions Park Station after the incident.
Instead, shuttle buses were provided.The station fully reopened just before noon on Wednesday.
- With files from Austin Lee
-
Regina's Dewdney Avenue strip to undergo 2 year renovation projectThe Dewdney Avenue strip between Broad Street and Albert Street is about to undergo a major two year renovation project.
-
City council waiting for next steps in Experience Regina rebrandThe City of Regina is waiting for an update regarding the next steps for the Experience Regina rebrand.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations down, as ICU admissions see two-week inclineAlberta now has 465 people in hospital with COVID-19, 25 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Local realtor’s charity program continues to raise substantial funds for the communityThe Manor Realty “Keys of Hope" fundraising program is celebrating another successful year. The campaign has raised over $100,000 for local charities since it began in 2018.
-
Busby Centre braces for higher demand with Salvation Army's meal program endingThe Salvation Army's Barrie Bayside Mission is ending its community meal program as of April 1.
-
Saskatoon murder trial on hold as police investigate new revelationsA Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
-
No timeline for new late-stage prostate cancer treatment in ManitobaDoctors say there are hurdles ahead for eligible patients to access a new prostate cancer treatment, as its approval is just step one.
-
'Fate was on my side': Lacombe snowmobiler recounts his close call after hitting a wire strung across a riverIt was a weekend in January 2015. Jody Blokland was snowmobiling on the Blindman River with his brother and their four kids.
-
Male found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the casePolice are looking for help in the suspicious death of a male found dead in a vehicle in northwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.