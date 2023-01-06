Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed
Violence erupted in Culiacan, Mexico and surrounding areas after the military captured Ovidio Guzman, a son of the notorious former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, on Thursday in a pre-dawn operation north of the city.
