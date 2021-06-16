Violent altercation between driver and cyclist in Toronto captured on video

New video has surfaced showing a violent altercation between a cyclist and a driver in the city’s west end on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near Dufferin Street and College Street at around 11 a.m., according to police.

In the video, which has been shared widely on social media, the driver of a silver pickup is seen getting out of his vehicle and appearing to push a cyclist who was stopped in front of his truck.

The two then briefly exchange words, at which point the driver walks back towards his vehicle.

Just as the situation appeared to be resolving itself, the cyclist appears to jab the passenger side wheel of the truck with some sort of object before hopping back on his bike.

The driver then immediately gives chase, eventually pulling the cyclist off his bike a short distance away.

After a brief struggle the cyclist manages to hop back on his bike but the driver chases after him again.

He eventually catches up with him as he enters an intersection and violently pulls him off his bike for a second time.

He then grabs the bike and slams it against a storefront.

At this point, a police officer arrives on scene and seems to bring the incident to a conclusion.

The cyclist, however, is seen pedalling away a few seconds later.

At this point it is unclear whether the cyclist was injured in the altercation.

The circumstances that led up to the incident also remain unclear.

In a statement provided to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday, police said that they are aware of the incident and are in the midst of an “ongoing and active investigation” to determine precisely what happened.

Police said that they are specifically investigating allegations of threats and mischief to a vehicle as part of that investigation and are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened.