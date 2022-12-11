‘Violent and dangerous’ theft suspect wanted for recent string of break-ins: Windsor police
Windsor police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect who is wanted for a recent string of “smash-and-grab” thefts at local businesses.
The Windsor Police Service released a photo of 29-year-old Darrin Bastien Sunday who police say is wanted for a series of thefts at commercial businesses in and around the city.
Police say in some of the robberies, stolen trucks were used to smash the front entrance of a store and get inside the property. In other cases, commercial and recreation trailers were taken from compounds.
Police describe Bastien as white, 6’2”, around 280 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police warn residents to not approach or engage him, as he is considered “violent and dangerous.”
Anyone with information on Bastien’s whereabouts should call the Windsor Police Service non-emergency number at 519-258-6111, or 911 if an emergency. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
-
P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizationsPrince Edward Island is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
-
Greater Victoria limo fundraiser raises thousands for local charitySanta's sleigh was looking particularly sleek when it rolled into the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich, B.C., this week.
-
Toronto man charged with criminal harassment, police believe there may be more victimsToronto police believe there may be more victims after a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a criminal harassment investigation.
-
Nova Scotia announces $140 million over four years in home-heating assistanceNova Scotia is investing $140 million over the next four years for energy efficiency programs to help low- and middle-income homeowners end their use of heating oil.
-
'I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one:' Russell, Ont. man wins $1 million lottery prizeA Russell, Ont. man is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.
-
'She's a legend': B.C. dance duo Funkanometry gets boost from star Annie LennoxGrammy award winner Annie Lennox was apparently blown away when she saw a video of two young Canadians dancing to the Eurythmics hit song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).
-
Coldwater, Ont. gingerbread house creator wins south of the borderBeatriz Muller entered her gingerbread creation into the 30th anniversary of the U.S. National Gingerbread House Competition.
-
New Indigenous-owned tech company launches in SaskatchewanBirch Narrows Dene Development Inc. (BNDDI), MMLK Group Inc., and Superior Strategies have paired up to create All3Innovation LP, a new majority Indigenous-owned technology business.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in cases, small drop in hospitalizationsNew Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.