Violent attack in Wellesley under investigation by police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a violent attack involving approximately 20 males.

On Saturday, at around 1:55 a.m., officers were called to a large disturbance involving weapons near Maple Leaf Street and Molesworth Street, not far from the Wellesley Arena and Community Centre.

According to the victims, they were approached by a group of approximately 20 males who sprayed them with a noxious substance before shooting BB gun pellets at their vehicle as they attempted to flee.

Police said the victim’s injuries were minor and they received medical treatment by paramedics at the scene.

The males are described as approximately 16 to 18-years-old. They were wearing dark clothing, plaid shirts and had their faces covered.

Witnesses are asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.