Violent attack in Wellesley under investigation by police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a violent attack involving approximately 20 males.
On Saturday, at around 1:55 a.m., officers were called to a large disturbance involving weapons near Maple Leaf Street and Molesworth Street, not far from the Wellesley Arena and Community Centre.
According to the victims, they were approached by a group of approximately 20 males who sprayed them with a noxious substance before shooting BB gun pellets at their vehicle as they attempted to flee.
Police said the victim’s injuries were minor and they received medical treatment by paramedics at the scene.
The males are described as approximately 16 to 18-years-old. They were wearing dark clothing, plaid shirts and had their faces covered.
Witnesses are asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Judge to hear arguments in injunction application against Sask.'s parental consent policyA hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
Doug Ford gifts Olivia Chow photograph showing ties between two familiesOntario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow appeared to put their differences aside on Monday afternoon, focusing instead on their family history as a source of common ground.
-
Man dead, driver arrested following hit-and-run collision in Red DeerA 32-year-old man has died after a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Red Deer on Sunday night.
-
Fire levels pig barn near Wingham, Ont.Steve Pilon was on his way to work this morning shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday when he spotted a yellow glow in the sky — a barn between Wingham and Whitechurch was on fire.
-
P.E.I. researchers looking for participants for puppy behaviour studyResearchers with the University of Prince Edward Island are working to learn more about the behavioural development of puppies.
-
Windsor airport closed overnight after generator issueWindsor International Airport has been closed overnight for the last few days due to an unreliable back-up generator.
-
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45Jen Powley, an author and prominent Nova Scotia advocate for people with disabilities, has died at the age of 45.
-
Cambridge traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges, seized BMWA 21-year-old Cambridge man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized drugs, a weapon and a vehicle.
-
Latest Sask. COVID-19 report shows increaseThe Saskatchewan health ministry's latest publicly-released COVID-19 numbers show increased viral activity in the province and low vaccine uptake.