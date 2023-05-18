Violent crash at Brampton intersection caught on home security footage

A home security video caught the moment when two vehicles collided at a Brampton intersection earlier this week, sending two women to the hospital with serious injuries.

The video was obtained by CTV News Toronto from a home near the intersection of Mountainash and Countryside roads, where the violent collision occurred on May 16 just before 10: 30 p.m.

In the video, a westbound white car is turning left when an eastbound dark-coloured Audi, which appears to be travelling at a high rate of speed, slams into it, sending debris into the air.

A second vehicle driving closely behind the Audi avoids the white car, which has been disabled in the middle of the intersection with severe rear-end damage.

Police said the occupants of the white vehicle, two women, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Audi, who police identified as 21-year-old Baldeep Sandhar, was arrested. He has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Sandhar is also facing charges of driving under suspension and racing a motor vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act and operating a motor vehicle without insurance under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

“Investigators are reviewing evidence, including multiple video angles, and investigating the possibility that another vehicle may be involved,” police said

They are asking anyone with information, including additional surveillance or dashcam video, to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

- With files from CTV Toronto’s Andrew Brennan