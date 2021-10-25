Viral 'Central High School' shooting threat prompts calls to St. Thomas, Ont. police

St. Thomas, Ont. police say threats of a school shooting to occur at 'Central High School' are not related to the Central Elgin Collegiate Institute.

Police responded to two separate calls of concern regarding threats of a school shooting that circulated in a viral post on Snapchat, a social media platform.

However, police say the video is connected to an incident in Missouri, where three youths were arrested in connection with the threat.

Police added that, "The post is now spreading nationwide as almost every city has a school with 'Central' in the name causing widespread concern."

Officials say there is no local threat to public safety.